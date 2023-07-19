Hats Funny Comedy presents "The Kings Comedy Joust" at The Kings Arms, Thrapston

The Kings Comedy Joust is coming to The Kings Arms, Thrapston, giving comedians a brand new opportunity to win awards, paid performances and the chance to win £150. Throughout the comedy season starting in September, at least 5 comedians and an MC will perform for an audience, who will silently score them. Each comic will then have a mean score created, and the best performers from each of the heats will be invited back in May 2024, where they will face off in a final joust for the Kings Cup.

This is sure to be an exciting series of comedy nights in Thrapston and tickets are likely to sell out. This has proven to be the case in the 2 previous events at the Kings Arms. Tickets for September cost £10 and include a Charcuterie board. They can be purchased through the venue by either going in or calling them on 01832 733911.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an added bonus, anyone who comes to every heat will be invited to the final free of charge. Its just a small way to say thank you for supporting this grassroots comedy event.

The comedians from our previous night