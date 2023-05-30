Hats Funny Comedy presents Mark Row - A* in the making as part of the Oundle Fringe festival

Hats Funny comedy brings another Edinburgh preview show to the county, with Mark Row's A* in the making, as part of the Oundle Fringe festival.

Mark Row, who you may have seen on his Amazon Prime documentary A1 - The long road to Edinburgh, will be supported by local comics Ian Hayes and Katie Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be taking place at the The Ship inn, Oundle at 9pm on Monday, July 10.

The Ship Inn, Oundle

After 17 years of teaching, Mark Row longs to escape the barrage of inane questions, the endless carousel of uninspiring lessons and the attitudes of kids that stinks worse than their PE Kits.

Now he's embracing a new life in the world of stand up comedy, and it turns out that a career built on having a laugh just to get through the class, has provided him with an 'outstanding lesson' in how to entertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you loved or hated your time in school, you're bound to enjoy an hour's detention with the hilarious Mr Row.

The show forms part of the Oundle Fringe festival, and will be one of the last performances before the show is taken north of the border, for its run out at Edinburgh Comedy festival.

Mark will be supported by local comics Katie Brown and MC Ian Hayes.

The venue is the backroom at The Ship Inn, Oundle, and the show will start at 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its a free entry show, but any cash donation for the acts will be greatly appreciated.