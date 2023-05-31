Hats Funny Comedy presents 'Frolics at the Fisher' Father's Day comedy night in Corby

Rutland-based Hats Funny Comedy's latest instalment of it's hugely popular grass roots comedy shows sees it hitting Corby for the first ever time.

Headlining the show at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 18 is Scottish born Kent Cameron.

Kent is one of the rising stars of the Midlands, wowing audiences all over the country.

Quoted as being ‘very intelligent’, Kent was runner up in the Midlands comedy awards best new act 2022.

Founder of Hats Funny Comedy, Ian Hayes, will be the MC for the night, and with him he will be bringing more talent from around the country, that range from seasoned professional comedians looking to try some new material, and newer acts looking to gain experience.

The KingFisher pub becomes the 11th venue for Hats Funny Comedy and will hopefully become a regular comedy night, in what is an extremely popular community pub.

Tickets are priced at just £7 and are available directly from the venue.