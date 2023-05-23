News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Hats Funny Comedy presents 'Aaron Simmonds – Baby Steps' at The Queens Head, Nassington in July

Entry is £5
By Ian HayesContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:57 BST

Hats Funny Comedy is bringing yet another Edinburgh Comedy fringe festival preview show, to the beautiful setting of The Queens Head, Nassington.

‘Aaron Simmonds – Baby Steps’ is taking place on Sunday, July 16 at 7pm at the Nassington pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron, who you may recognise from his appearances on SKY/ITV/Comedy Central, will be supported by up and coming acts, Hitz Unadkat, Ian Whitcombe, Simon Hall, and MC Ian Hayes.

Hats Funny Comedy presents Aaron Simmonds Baby StepsHats Funny Comedy presents Aaron Simmonds Baby Steps
Hats Funny Comedy presents Aaron Simmonds Baby Steps
Most Popular

Aaron has been doing stand-up comedy without standing up for eight years now, and it's time for that to change so he's attempting to do something he's never done before – stand-up comedy, standing up.

'An amazing storyteller... never a dull moment... hilarious' ***** (NeurodiverseReview.co.uk).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Simmonds is hysterically funny... a great show' **** (Voice).

'A superb storyteller... it is easy to see why he is an award winner' **** (Scotsman).

'A natural storyteller... the audience are rapt' **** (TheWeeReview.com).

'Refreshingly different' **** (Metro).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The night is supported by up and coming comics Hitz Unadkat, Ian Whitcombe, Simon Hall, and Rutland-based Ian Hayes.

The event is £5 entry.

For all enquiries call 07593 074187 or email [email protected]/

For more details search on Facebook/Instagram for Hatsfunnycomedy.

Related topics:Scotsman