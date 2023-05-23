Hats Funny Comedy presents 'Aaron Simmonds – Baby Steps' at The Queens Head, Nassington in July

Hats Funny Comedy is bringing yet another Edinburgh Comedy fringe festival preview show, to the beautiful setting of The Queens Head, Nassington.

‘Aaron Simmonds – Baby Steps’ is taking place on Sunday, July 16 at 7pm at the Nassington pub.

Aaron, who you may recognise from his appearances on SKY/ITV/Comedy Central, will be supported by up and coming acts, Hitz Unadkat, Ian Whitcombe, Simon Hall, and MC Ian Hayes.

Aaron has been doing stand-up comedy without standing up for eight years now, and it's time for that to change so he's attempting to do something he's never done before – stand-up comedy, standing up.

'An amazing storyteller... never a dull moment... hilarious' ***** (NeurodiverseReview.co.uk).

'Simmonds is hysterically funny... a great show' **** (Voice).

'A superb storyteller... it is easy to see why he is an award winner' **** (Scotsman).

'A natural storyteller... the audience are rapt' **** (TheWeeReview.com).

'Refreshingly different' **** (Metro).

The night is supported by up and coming comics Hitz Unadkat, Ian Whitcombe, Simon Hall, and Rutland-based Ian Hayes.

The event is £5 entry.

For all enquiries call 07593 074187 or email [email protected]/