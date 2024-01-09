News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Hats Funny Comedy presents a brand new comedy night at No.13 Bar - Wellingborough

Wellingborough's newest venue No.13 Bar, is bringing a brand new comedy night, with the help of Rutland based comedy promoter Hats Funny Comedy. Its opening night will be Thursday 15th February.
By Ian HayesContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No.13 bar in Wellingborough, situated in Nene Court, Embankment, is bringing a brand new comedy night. With the help of Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, this night of laughter is sure to be a welcome addition to the town.

At 8pm on Thursday 15th February, Multi award winning, and Northamptonshire comedy veteran Ben Briggs will open proceedings. A huge personality and brilliant storytelling, will assure huge laughs as you settle in for the night. 3 more comedians will entertain in shorter sections, that include MKFM breakfast host Ros Hale, comic Hitz Unadkat and another Northants based comedian David Luck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The headliner for the show is Paralympian medallist Ricky Balshaw. The former equestrian rider picked up a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, has traded his reins for a microphone, and is now responsible for bringing laughter across the country. Such is his talent that he is now managed by comedy powerhouse The Comedy Store and it will only be a matter of time before we see him regularly on the big screen.

Most Popular
Comedy night at No.13 Bar brought to you by Hats Funny ComedyComedy night at No.13 Bar brought to you by Hats Funny Comedy
Comedy night at No.13 Bar brought to you by Hats Funny Comedy

Your MC for the night will be former Northants resident, Rutland based Ian Hayes, who is the founder of Hats Funny Comedy, which is seen as the fastest growing comedy company in the Midlands, bringing laughter to 22 venues since its start in August 2022.

Tickets for the event are available from the venue at £10, or you can visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy

Enquiries are welcome [email protected] and all information can be found by visiting @hatsfunnycomedy on Instagram and Facebook.