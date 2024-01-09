Hats Funny Comedy presents a brand new comedy night at No.13 Bar - Wellingborough
No.13 bar in Wellingborough, situated in Nene Court, Embankment, is bringing a brand new comedy night. With the help of Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, this night of laughter is sure to be a welcome addition to the town.
At 8pm on Thursday 15th February, Multi award winning, and Northamptonshire comedy veteran Ben Briggs will open proceedings. A huge personality and brilliant storytelling, will assure huge laughs as you settle in for the night. 3 more comedians will entertain in shorter sections, that include MKFM breakfast host Ros Hale, comic Hitz Unadkat and another Northants based comedian David Luck.
The headliner for the show is Paralympian medallist Ricky Balshaw. The former equestrian rider picked up a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, has traded his reins for a microphone, and is now responsible for bringing laughter across the country. Such is his talent that he is now managed by comedy powerhouse The Comedy Store and it will only be a matter of time before we see him regularly on the big screen.
Your MC for the night will be former Northants resident, Rutland based Ian Hayes, who is the founder of Hats Funny Comedy, which is seen as the fastest growing comedy company in the Midlands, bringing laughter to 22 venues since its start in August 2022.
Tickets for the event are available from the venue at £10, or you can visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy
Enquiries are welcome [email protected] and all information can be found by visiting @hatsfunnycomedy on Instagram and Facebook.