Hats Funny Comedy presents a brand new comedy night at No.13 Bar - Wellingborough

Wellingborough's newest venue No.13 Bar, is bringing a brand new comedy night, with the help of Rutland based comedy promoter Hats Funny Comedy. Its opening night will be Thursday 15th February.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No.13 bar in Wellingborough, situated in Nene Court, Embankment, is bringing a brand new comedy night. With the help of Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, this night of laughter is sure to be a welcome addition to the town.

At 8pm on Thursday 15th February, Multi award winning, and Northamptonshire comedy veteran Ben Briggs will open proceedings. A huge personality and brilliant storytelling, will assure huge laughs as you settle in for the night. 3 more comedians will entertain in shorter sections, that include MKFM breakfast host Ros Hale, comic Hitz Unadkat and another Northants based comedian David Luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headliner for the show is Paralympian medallist Ricky Balshaw. The former equestrian rider picked up a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, has traded his reins for a microphone, and is now responsible for bringing laughter across the country. Such is his talent that he is now managed by comedy powerhouse The Comedy Store and it will only be a matter of time before we see him regularly on the big screen.

Comedy night at No.13 Bar brought to you by Hats Funny Comedy

Your MC for the night will be former Northants resident, Rutland based Ian Hayes, who is the founder of Hats Funny Comedy, which is seen as the fastest growing comedy company in the Midlands, bringing laughter to 22 venues since its start in August 2022.

Tickets for the event are available from the venue at £10, or you can visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy