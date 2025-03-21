Hats Funny Comedy arrives in Kingscliffe with another night of laughter.

Britains Got Talent contestant El Baldinho headlines on 29th March, in Northamptonshire village.

Hats Funny Comedy debut at Kingscliffe social club!!!

Prepare for a night of side splitting laughter, as Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy bring 4 comedians to the village.

Opening the show is Alexis Roy, an observational comic whose refreshingly unique slant on parenthood, marriage and increasingly awkward family encounters are told with a warmth that belies her real feelings.

Enormously relatable Alexis is impressing audiences, her peers and promoters countrywide

After the first interval will be the support acts Jim Brown, who has returned to stand up last year after an 11 year gap, having only popped out to get milk in 2010, he's back clumsily threading material through the eye of his comedic needle. He is swiftly followed by Roger Swift (see what we did). Roger is a high energy prop comedian. Specialising in non-stop machine gun style puns/one liners. His act really is like nothing you've ever seen before and there is nothing else out there like it.

Headlining the show is El Baldinho, a magician and prop comedian performing on TV, in comedy clubs, at festivals and at corporate events across the UK and beyond.

Seen on Britain’s Got Talent (where he got 4 yeses).

His brand of daft prop-based magic comedy and spoof mind-reading always hits the spot with all kinds of audiences.

Your MC is Mr Hats Funny Comedy himself, Ian Hayes. The former Kingscliffe middle school pupil, and one of the best left foots that Kingscliffe FC has ever seen, Ian has built up an incredible reputation as a compere and MC across the Midlands, intertwining crowd interaction and hilarious anecdotes, to warm the audience up perfectly for the main event.

Tickets are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy. priced at £12 for club members and £15 for non members.

Enquiries are welcome by emailing [email protected]