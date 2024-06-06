Harrowden Hall summer wedding open evening
Harrowden Hall, the home of Wellingborough Golf Club, has a long and successful history of delivering high quality bespoke weddings. Our dedicated team are always on hand to support the happy couple, from initial enquiry through to their special day. However you choose to celebrate, we will ensure everything runs smoothly from start to finish. It would be an honour to be by your side at this exciting time.
On Wednesday 12th June (6-8pm), come along to our Open Evening and see the venue elegantly dressed by Perfectly Matched Venue Styling, enjoy a guided tour with a member of our friendly team, and meet a whole host of suppliers to give your wedding that extra touch of magic. Entry is completely free, and those who register will receive a goody bag on arrival. Refreshments, including Pimm's and canapes, will also be available. Get your tickets here.
Alternatively, you can arrange a private viewing and meet with our wedding coordinator. Email: [email protected]. Tel: 01933 677234 (ext 1).
We hope to welcome you to our beautiful Hall very soon - in the meantime, why not check out our brand-new e-brochure for 2024/2025?!