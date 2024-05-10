Harringworth Summer Fete coming this June
Just as you would anticipate at a quintessential Summer Fete in the pretty Northamptonshire village of Harringworth, with views of the famous Welland Viaduct, your are in for a treat.
We have stalls including Bric-a-Brac, Tombola, Cakes, Books, Plants, Artisan stalls plus a variety of games and Pony Rides.
With delicious refreshments including a BBQ, Afternoon Tea, Cakes, Ice Cream, Beers and Pimm's you are promised a relaxing fun afternoon.
The Meadow adjacent to Church Cottage offers free parking and there are toilets in the Village Hall a short walk from the Fete.
The Fete opens at Midday - 4.00pm
If you wish to arrive early on the day there will be a warm welcome St St John's Cafe in the Church (opposite Church Cottage) with homemade cakes and steaming hot coffee served from 10.30 to Midday.
The Cafe is open every Saturday through th summer.
All the proceeds from the day are in aid of Harringworth Appeals Fund.