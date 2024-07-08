Harringworth Quiz Time
Join Quizmasters Gavin and Jonny at our next fun quiz on Friday 26th July.
Come along as a team (up to six people) or let Jonny and Gavin team you up.
Just £5 per person and a licensed bar with fine wines, beers and soft drinks, plus snacks.
Raffle tickets will be sold on the night. Early booking is advisable (due to popularity of the last quiz) with payment on the night.
Email Gavin to book: [email protected]
