Harringworth: Mosaic in Concert "From Bach to the Beatles”

Performing a wide repertoire of classical and popular music from the 16th to the 21st century, Mosaic is a chamber choir who specialise in a cappella for eight voices.

They were formed in 2007 and perform regularly around the East Midlands - a treat not to be missed. Saturday 6th July from 7.30pm, £12.50 with a free glass of wine and canapés In aid of Harringworth Appeals Fund.