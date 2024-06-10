Harringworth: Mosaic in Concert "From Bach to the Beatles”
Performing a wide repertoire of classical and popular music from the 16th to the 21st century, Mosaic is a chamber choir who specialise in a cappella for eight voices.
They were formed in 2007 and perform regularly around the East Midlands - a treat not to be missed. Saturday 6th July from 7.30pm, £12.50 with a free glass of wine and canapés In aid of Harringworth Appeals Fund.
Visit the Harringworth website harringworth.org or our Facebook page Harringworth News for more details. Email: [email protected] to book your ticket.