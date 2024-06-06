Hand Picked Hotels launch new wellness retreat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hand Picked Hotels is hosting a series of exclusive retreats that offers an escape from the demands of everyday life, a chance to slow down and focus inwards. Socialise with like-minded guests as you learn about and practice wellness techniques led by experienced teachers.

We have one taking place at Fawsley Hall Hotel on 30th June where guests can enjoy time for themselves to relax, reflect and recharge. Set amongst the peaceful countryside of Northamptonshire, the magnificent grounds of Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa provide the ideal location to nourish mind, body, and soul.

The retreat consists of five curated wellness rituals designed around the five elements to connect guests to their inner self while enjoying the tranquillity of the wonderful surroundings. Guests will take part in varied activities which encompass yogic breathwork, self-massage, Sattvic nutrition talks, Trataka flame gazing, mantra chanting and more.

When the retreat is over, guests can enjoy the calming facilities at Fawsley Hall including the health club and spa, hydrotherapy pool and Himalayan Salt Sauna.