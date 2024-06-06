Hand Picked Hotels launch new wellness retreat
and live on Freeview channel 276
We have one taking place at Fawsley Hall Hotel on 30th June where guests can enjoy time for themselves to relax, reflect and recharge. Set amongst the peaceful countryside of Northamptonshire, the magnificent grounds of Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa provide the ideal location to nourish mind, body, and soul.
The retreat consists of five curated wellness rituals designed around the five elements to connect guests to their inner self while enjoying the tranquillity of the wonderful surroundings. Guests will take part in varied activities which encompass yogic breathwork, self-massage, Sattvic nutrition talks, Trataka flame gazing, mantra chanting and more.
When the retreat is over, guests can enjoy the calming facilities at Fawsley Hall including the health club and spa, hydrotherapy pool and Himalayan Salt Sauna.
There are also a number of other wellness retreats taking place at the properties.