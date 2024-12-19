Hampton by Hilton Corby's Community Connect Networking Group welcomes New Year with exciting dates for 2025

Hampton by Hilton Corby is thrilled to announce the 2025 schedule for Community Connect, a welcoming and relaxed networking group that’s been creating waves since its launch in July 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With confirmed dates every other month, Community Connect has quickly grown into an established event, attracting 30-40 attendees from diverse industries and backgrounds, including business owners, leisure destinations, and local professionals across Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire, and Northamptonshire.

What sets Community Connect apart is its friendly and inclusive approach, making it an ideal space for those who are new to networking or feel nervous about the process. From the start, our mission has been to foster connections in a supportive environment that’s well-organised, welcoming, and community-focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending is simple and affordable—just £5 per person, which includes tea, coffee, pastries, and a chance to meet like-minded individuals. Whether you’re a seasoned networker or attending for the first time, this group is designed to make everyone feel at ease while creating valuable connections.

Hampton by Hilton Corby

The first meeting of the new year will take place in January, where we’ll kick off with a special presentation by Corby Town Council, highlighting the events planned for the area throughout 2025. It’s a fantastic opportunity to not only network but also gain insight into the exciting happenings in Corby for the year ahead.

Upcoming Dates for 2025:

January 13th, March 10th, May 12th, July 14th, September 8th,November 10th - Join Us 9:30am until 11am!

Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended. To reserve your place, visit our social media pages at Hampton by Hilton Corby where you can sign up quickly and easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dates confirmed for 2025 networking

Community Connect is proud to be a platform for connecting professionals, fostering collaborations, and strengthening our local communities. Whether you’re from Corby, Market Harborough, Peterborough, or Northampton, this is your chance to make meaningful connections in a welcoming atmosphere.

We look forward to seeing you at Community Connect!