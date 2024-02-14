Half-term fun at Bosworth's Garden Centre: Embark on a bird-themed activity trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosworth's Garden Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of an engaging and fun bird-themed activity trail, set to take place from the 17th to the 25th of February 2024. The event will be available at both of our stores in Burton Latimer and Elton (near Peterborough), promising a delightful experience for families and nature enthusiasts alike.

What to Expect:

Pick up your FREE activity sheet upon entering the garden centre. Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the garden centre in search of the Birds of Bosworth's, each cleverly hidden with its own special letter. As participants find and collect the letters, they can piece them together to form a special bird-themed word.

Activity sheet pictured infront of Bosworth's Garden Centre in Burton Latimer

Once the word is complete, participants can hand in their sheet to claim a specially designed sticker as a token of their accomplishment. This activity aims to entertain and educate visitors about the diverse bird species that call this planet home.

"We are excited to offer families and individuals the opportunity to engage with nature in a fun and unique way," said Jonathan Biggs, Marketing and IT Manager at Bosworth's Garden Centre. "Our bird-themed activity trail is designed to inspire curiosity about the avian world while providing an enjoyable experience for everyone."

Event Details:Location: Bosworth's Garden Centre, Burton Latimer and Elton storesDate: 17th-25th February

About Bosworth's Garden Centre:

Bosworth's Garden Centre is the perfect destination for gardening enthusiasts and families looking for quality plants, garden accessories, and various activities and events to enjoy throughout the year. With a commitment to providing a welcoming environment for visitors of all ages, Bosworth's Garden Centre aims to promote a love for nature and the outdoors.