Guest soloists and talented young artists are on their way to Northampton for the 20th Malcolm Arnold Festival, 18-19 October 2025 - a weekend of live music celebrating the town's famous son and one of the country's most admired and popular composers, Sir Malcolm Arnold; this year featuring all 20 of the composer’s Concertos. Under 18s/Students are admitted FREE-of-charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Paul Harris, the Malcolm Arnold Festival is an annual programme of events celebrating one of England’s most popular composers; Sir Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006), who was born in Northampton. Arnold's best-known works include his symphonic showpieces and internationally famous film score classics such as ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’, ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ and ‘The Belles of St. Trinian’s’.

Presenting the composer's works in an accessible and enriching format, the Malcom Arnold Festival provides a platform for both professional and student musicians to perform the composer’s works, this year showcasing all 20 of the composer’s Concertos which feature a solo instrument, in celebration of the 20th Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Characteristic of the composer’s versatility, the Concertos demonstrate all the hallmarks of Malcolm Arnold’s inventiveness in smaller scale. The earliest were written for friends and colleagues, which lead to commissions from world-renown soloists such as Denis Brain (horn), Julian Bream (guitar), Benny Goodman (clarinet), Michala Petri (recorder), and Julian Lloyd Webber (cello). Those such as the Flute Concerto no.2, and the Concerto for Guitar and Chamber Orchestra, are considered masterpieces of the genre.

Michala Petri - virtuoso recorder player

A WEEKEND OF LIVE MUSIC AT CRIPPS HALL AND ST MATTHEW'S CHURCH

“We’re delighted to be holding the Festival at the very prestigious Cripps Hall which is part of Northampton School for Boys – the very school the young Malcolm Arnold attended!”, says Festival Director, Paul Harris. “For Saturday’s evening concert we transfer to St Matthew’s Church which will provide the opportunity to hear Malcolm’s Organ Concerto together with a rare performance of the ‘Grand Concerto Gastronomique’ for Waiter, Eater and Food!”

GALA CONCERT, GUEST SOLOISTS AND A WORLD PREMIERE

Saturday evening’s Gala Concert provides the opportunity to hear Malcolm Arnold's Concertos for Trumpet, Harmonica, and Organ, with soloists Nick Budd, Shima Kobayashi and Thomas Moore, while pianist John Lenehan will perform a World Premiere of his own one piano arrangement of the Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra. The Festival programme includes the beautiful 'Andante Festivo' for strings by one of Malcolm Arnold's major influences, Jean Sibelius, as well as complementary works by fellow composers William Walton, Ruth Gipps, and Malcolm Williamson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gonçalo Maia Caetano

The Festival will be welcoming a host of guest soloists and talented young artists including: Joshua Milton and Nico Varela, (piano); Poppy Beddoe and Christian Hoddinott, (clarinet); Emmanuel Webb and Elif Ece Cansever, (violin); Hugh Millington and Gonçalo Maia Caetano, (guitar); Michala Petri, (recorder); Maria Filippova and Daisy Noton, (flute); Sarah-Jane Bradley, (viola); Daniel Fergie, (oboe); Junyu Zhou, (saxophone), and Ben Goldscheider and Finnian Smith, (horn). Conductors include Hilary Davan Wetton, Mattea Leow, Ian Smith, Jonathan Burnett and Ben Copeman.

ACCLAIMED REGIONAL ORCHESTRAS AND YOUTH ENSEMBLES

Taking part this year are the LGT Orchestra – an award-winning string ensemble featuring talented young soloists from over 20 nations; Equilibrium Symphony Orchestra – who’s young musicians already have professional solo experience, as well as regional orchestras and youth ensembles that include Bedford Sinfonia, Berkshire Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the Orchestra of London Choral Sinfonia.

INFORMATION AND HOW TO BOOK

Internationally-renowned pianist, John Lenehan will be performing his own World Premiere arrangement

Concerts take place throughout 18-19 October at Northampton School for Boys, transferring to St Matthew's Church for Saturday evening's Gala Concert. Information can be found on the website from where tickets can also be purchased: Day Ticket priced at £15. Weekend Ticket priced at £25. Gala Concert priced at £10. Admittance for under 18s and Students is FREE.