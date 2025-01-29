Green Patch team celebrate two years of lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is two years since local charity Groundwork Northamptonshire was awarded lottery funding for its ‘Come Together @ Green Patch’ project.

Thanks to this project, now entering its third year, the charity has been able to invest in its Kettering based community garden Green Patch, run a host of events and projects with and for young people and recruit new staff and volunteers.

Edgeworth Taderera, Youth Engagement Officer for Groundwork Northamptonshire, is one of the team members recruited thanks to the lottery funding. One of Edgeworth’s latest projects has been to organise three after-school events, set to take place at Green Patch next week as part of Children’s Mental Health Week [3rd - 7th February 2025].

Three sessions run from 3.30pm – 6pm and are for young people aged 12 plus. The lineup is:

Green Patch celebrates funding

· Mondays, 3rd February – Nature & Wellbeing

· Wednesdays 5th February – Me, Myself & I

· Friday 7th February - Food and Mental Health

Pizzas and refreshments will be provided, and children of all ages are invited to pop along.

Children and young people’s mental health is a priority and next week, thanks to the lottery funding,

Edgeworth said: “Children and young people’s mental health continues to be a focus for us and thanks to the lottery funding we are able to welcome young people to Green Patch, a safe space where we know people quickly feel comfortable. We recently set up a youth forum. This is run by young people who are sharing their project ideas and helping shape our Green Patch programme. We also do a lot of work with schools and are hoping to launch wellbeing events so that youngsters can come along to Green Patch and relieve some of the stress around exams.”

Green Patch in Kettering is a 2.5-acre award-winning community garden which plays host to school clubs, adult volunteer days, community events and a programme for children and young people needing an alternative to mainstream education.

Young people from African Youth Arise and the Kettering Muslim Association enjoyed events at Green Patch last year. Members of the scouts Explorers love visiting Green Patch and last summer the team organised Patch Fest in August 2024 – an open day for young people aged 11 to 18-years-old.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “A huge thank you to the lottery for funding Green Patch. We have a really talented team in place, a number of new volunteers and projects that young people are not only getting involved in but are also leading.”

See Green Patch on film here - https://tinyurl.com/greenpatchfilm

Keep an eye on the Groundwork Northamptonshire social media channels for updates, news and our Children’s Mental Health Week blogs.

Find out more about Groundwork Northamptonshire - www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire