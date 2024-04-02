Gravity Active announces new Gladiator Challenge in Corby and Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Gravity Active in Corby and Northampton can take part in some of the Gladiator challenges they’ve watched on screen, including scaling the climbing walls, and testing their agility on the ultimate wipe-out, before climbing, balancing, bounce and swinging across the ultimate obstacle course and taking on “The Wall”.

What’s more, Gravity Active is offering one local family pass for up to four people. To enter children must come up with their own Gladiator name and special skill and they’ll be entered into the prize draw. The winner will be revealed on June 1st.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “"At Gravity Active, we're thrilled to bring the adrenaline-pumping excitement of the Gladiator challenges to life. With the tremendous success of the Gladiators reboot, we recognise the demand for thrilling, active entertainment experiences. Visitors can expect to immerse themselves in the action-packed world they've seen on screen, conquering obstacles, scaling walls, and unleashing their inner Gladiator. We're excited to offer families the chance to join in on the fun with our exclusive prize draw, encouraging children to unleash their creativity and embrace their inner warriors. Get ready to experience the ultimate adventure at Gravity Active!”