Global TikTok sensation shares her love of Pilates with Northamptonshire workshop

Northampton born TikTok sensation and Instagram influencer Cami Sophia is running two Pilates workouts in a converted chapel in Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire

Northampton born TikTok sensation and Instagram influencer Cami Sophia is running two Pilates workouts in her hometown.

The 22-year-old, who studied business management and marketing at the University of Northampton, works with a host of UK brands and has more than 603,000 TikTok followers and over 17million likes. Her day of Pilates events is taking place on Saturday, August 31st in Irthlingborough.

Cami, famed internationally for her passion for Pilates, said: “I started Pilates on a limb, doing a few workouts on YouTube and fell in love with the movement and how it made my body feel. I posted a video a couple of weeks later and that was back in 2022 and it went viral with 10million views. That’s where it all began.

“Now I want to support people in my community so although I have global plans, I also wanted to keep it local and have organised these workshops to help build confidence and to create an environment for like-minded women in Northamptonshire to meet and enjoy. Each session is designed for all levels – from the complete beginner through to those who have lots of Pilates experience.”

Cami, who in less than 12 months turned her TikTok hobby into a full-time career and describes herself as ‘a girl obsessed with wellness, manifestation, self-care and Pilates’, added: “I will be combining movement with mental health. The aim is to empower everyone who takes part to feel more confident, empowered and equipped with tools for self-love. The combination of physical activity and a supportive workshop is designed to enhance overall well-being.”

Cami will be running two sessions on August 31st at 10.30am and 12.30pm. Each consists of a 45-minute Pilates workout followed by a 30-minute self-love and empowerment workshop.

Cami is mainly known in the UK and US for her Pilates content although her wellness, self-love and movement podcast reaches over 40 countries.

Tickets for Cami’s ‘Becoming You’ workshops are £29.99 and there are only a handful of tickets left: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cami-sophia-87881291793