Glastonbury 2025: Your guide to the festival

Nothing marks the arrival of summer like Glastonbury. Even if the mud, bucket hats and portaloos aren’t for you, there is still plenty to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Here’s a guide to this weekend’s festival, with something to suit everyone.

A summer dedicated to 90s nostalgia was sparked by the Gallagher reunion, and Glastonbury is no exception. Alanis Morissette will mark 30 years of Jagged Little Pill on Friday’s Pyramid Stage (18.15), the iconic album which sounds as angst-filled and refreshing as it did in 1995. Alanis fans may also like headliner Olivia Rodrigo (Pyramid, Sunday, 21.45), whose ‘good 4 u’ is Gen-Z’s answer to ‘You Oughta Know’. Elsewhere, En Vogue will take their soulful back catalogue to West Holts (Friday, 17.30), Britpop legends Shed Seven will be ‘Chasing Rainbows’ over at Woodsies (Friday, 15.15), and Sophie B. Hawkins will be treating us to her greatest hits on the Acoustic Stage (Saturday, 14.00).

The indie kids of 2025 can enjoy alternative heroes Wet Leg, Blossoms and Wolf Alice, as well as emerging band Good Neighbours (Other Stage, Saturday, 12.45), who have enjoyed huge success with singles such as ‘Home’. Inhaler will also be playing the Other Stage (Friday, 14.15), proudly showcasing their U2 lineage whilst remaining exciting and innovative in their own right. Their latest album, Open Wide, boasted singles such as the sunshine-filled ‘A Question of You’ and the grunge-inspired ‘Your House’, giving it a great variety whilst also demonstrating the versatility of Elijah Hewson’s vocal.

If pop is more your thing, BRIT and Ivor winner RAYE will be on Saturday’s Pyramid Stage (20.00) performing from her genre-defying collection, of which ‘Escapism.’ is bound to be a crowd favourite. Disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic will be bringing the ‘Good Times’ to Sunday’s Pyramid (18.00) and noughties dancefloor essentials will be provided by the ever-fabulous Scissor Sisters (Woodsies, Saturday, 22.30).

Festival photo by Danny Howe on Unsplash

Finally, if you’re looking for something a bit different, Toby Lee will be bringing his 80s fuelled soulful vocal to the Acoustic Stage (Sunday, 12.10), with rousing tracks such as ‘Count on Me’ which are perfect for the festival setting. Fans of Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show will be familiar with Father John Misty, who will be performing from his contemplative country album Mahashmashana on Woodsies (Saturday, 19.30). It is a technical masterpiece of an album, and well worth a listen for a bit of relaxation.

All of this is just a taster of what is to come over the weekend, and the best part is you don’t even need a ticket to get involved: just get yourself on the iPlayer and enjoy!