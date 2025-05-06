Giffords Circus unleash the magic of the Big Top

Giffords Circus is renowned as the UK’s most glamorous circus, is celebrating its 25th anniversary year with a spectacular new show, Laguna Bay, now on tour across the south of England until September 28.

Giffords Circus is a truly magical experience for audiences of all ages and has captivated and entertained over one million people with its unique, creative and dazzling shows, performed under the canvas of its iconic touring 600 seat big top tent. Giffords Circus is modern day escapism, challenging the preconceptions of a traditional, old-fashioned circus, while retaining the glamour, nostalgia and true magic of a vintage village green circus.

Affectionately referred to as a ‘handmade show’, Giffords Circus has a distinctive identity, lovingly handcrafted by a dedicated team of creatives, who are deeply passionate about this long-standing artform. This year’s much anticipated show is a charming journey back to 1950’s America, featuring a blend of bespoke costumes, hand-painted sets, catchy songs, and performances from acrobats, magicians, the return of Tweedy the Clown, plus aerial artists and so much more!

Full of magic, mayhem and mystery, celebrating art, love and kindness, Laguna Bay is the must see show this Summer, taking audiences on a blissful journey across the pond, to sunny beaches and 50’s vintage kitsch galore.

Cal McCrystal, director of Giffords Circus, said: “Laguna Bay is Giffords Circus 25th anniversary celebration, bringing together a host of exciting worldwide talent and much loved old favourites that will surprise and entertain! Set against the backdrop of colourful 1950’s America, Laguna Bay is a spectacular blend of excitement, and magical moments.”

Evenley Wood Garden in Northamptonshire (26th June – 7th July)

All tickets are on sale now and available to book at https://giffordscircus.com/