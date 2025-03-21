Get ready to dazzle at the Cransley Hospice Trust Sparkle Walk

The Cransley Hospice Trust Sparkle Walk is BACK on Saturday 21st June 2025 and the charity guarantee that you won’t want to miss out on this years event!

Come together this Summer Solstice as the sun sets, to party your way around the streets of Kettering and celebrate the glory as you cross the finishing line - all while raising money for end of life care and support for those who need it most in the community.

This year, you’ll get the party started at the iconic Wicksteed Park. There’ll be the chance to purchase some dutch courage from the bar*, enjoy the thrills of selected classic Wicksteed Park rides*, and celebrate the lives of those who aren’t able to walk alongside us by leaving a message on the ‘Memory Tree,’ before you begin the old school warm up to get you into the Sparkle Walk spirit!

Then you’ll set off, pounding those Kettering streets on a 6km sunset walk like no other, passing local landmarks including the Market Square and the charity’s very own Cransley Hospice, cheered on by our friendly marshals and by each other!

The miles will fly by with all the camaraderie en-route, and it’s back to Wicksteed Park for the sensational after party – included in this year’s ticket price! There’ll be a chance to toast your success with your friends and family at the bar*, grab a mouth-watering bite to eat* and dance the night away!

Tickets are an absolute steal at just £17 per person! This includes the incredible event experience, with a fully marshalled 6km route, an exclusive Sparkle Walk event pack with keepsake lanyard and full access to the dazzling after party event at the fabulous Wicksteed Park.

What’s more, those quick off the mark can secure themselves an exclusive ‘Early Bird Discount’ with 10% off all bookings made by 1st April. Simply use the code EARLYBIRD10 at checkout to secure the offer.

Fundraising for the Sparkle Walk is actively encouraged and what a treat Cransley Hospice Trust has in-store for those able to hit the suggested target... Simply raise £50 or more and you will be able to claim your very special Sparkle Walk t-shirt and some fun and fabulous flashing headwear to ensure you truly do ‘Sparkle’ as you take on this year’s walk.

Book now for the Cransley Hospice Trust Sparkle Walk!

Tickets will sell fast – so act now to secure your place. This fabulous evening of quality entertainment is sure to be a calendar highlight, as well as raising essential funds for local people and their families to receive the specialist hospice care and support they need. There’s no better way to spend your Saturday night! BOOK NOW. www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/sparkle-walk-2025