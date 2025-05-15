Genesis Connected 2026 at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Genesis Connected 2026placeholder image
Genesis Connected 2026
27th March 2026, 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

Celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics, this show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers. Hits spanning from the late 70s onwards including; Turn It On Again, Sledgehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more.

The frontman, Pete Bultitude, is not only an incredibly versatile vocalist, he is also a truly gifted drummer just like Phil Collins, So expect the show to include the iconic “double drums” element as featured on every Genesis and Phil Collins tour.

Tickets:- £26.50

Book tickets: www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

