Genesis Connected 2026 at The Old Savoy

27th March 2026, 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics, this show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers. Hits spanning from the late 70s onwards including; Turn It On Again, Sledgehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more.