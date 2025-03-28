GamesWorld brings 50 years of gaming to Royal & Derngate for an epic interactive experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The GamesWorld interactive video gaming extravaganza comes to Royal & Derngate’s Underground Studio for three days during the Easter holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April family and friends will be able to immerse themselves in the world of gaming, getting hands-on with the very best video games and consoles spanning over five decades.

With 100 consoles available, GamesWorld is a nostalgia-fuelled event where people can revisit all the classics from Atari to Sega, Playstation to Xbox, from Nintendo to Wii. It’s the ideal opportunity to challenge friends to a Mario Kart showdown, go head -to-head in multi-player battles, or experience the latest in Virtual Reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With something for everyone, whatever their age or level of experience, players can revel in nostalgia as they rediscover their childhood favourites and arcade classics, or get right up to date testing out some of the very latest VR adventures.

GamesWorld comes to Royal & Derngate for the Easter weekend

There are 90-minute bookable sessions, starting at 10am, 12noon, 2pm and 4pm each day, with all day passes also available. Tickets start at £5* for adults and £4 for children (5-16 years old). On Saturday night there will be a special adults only session at 7pm, priced at £20 including a welcome drink and access to a pizza buffet.

Royal & Derngate’s Operations and Commercial Director Rob Parkes said: “We’re thrilled to bring GamesWorld to Royal & Derngate for the first time – an epic new event that’s perfect Easter holiday fun for the whole family! Whether you’re a retro arcade champion, a next-gen pro, or just want to play some new games, we’ve got something for everyone. With tickets expected to fly, don’t get stuck on the loading screen – hit ‘BUY’ before they’re game over!”

Tickets can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/gamesworld or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.

50 years of gaming. 100 consoles. Game on!

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.