Gala Ball sponsors needed for Northants cancer charity

Following the success of its inaugural event last year, The Lewis Foundation is looking forward to bringing together supporters from across the region for another enjoyable evening at the beautiful Fawsley Hall on Saturday 9th November, 2024.

Organisers of the Gala Ball are promising a “show-stopping” event featuring a cocktails and canapés reception, three-course dinner and wine, silent auction and luxury raffle, and an exclusive performance by critically acclaimed singer / songwriter, VV Brown.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “After such a fantastic event last year, which raised almost £12,000 for The Lewis Foundation, we’re determined to make this year’s Gala Ball even better.

Lorraine Lewis picking a winning raffle ticket at last year's ball

"Alongside some excellent food and drink options, we’ve already secured some amazing prizes for our silent auction and raffle.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming sponsors on board to help us build on the success of last year’s ball and we’re confident that we can raise even more money to support the important work we do.”

“100% of the ticket sales and fundraising on the night will go towards funding our free gift packs, which means we can bring more smiles and comfort to adult cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospital.”

Sponsorship packages include:

Lorraine and Lee Lewis thank the 2023 sponsors

Headline Sponsor - £5000

· VIP Champagne reception for you and your guests before the main event at 5.30pm

· Credit in all event promo as “Headline Sponsor” pre, during and post event

· Table for ten in prime position

· Minimum five posts on our social media channels

· Company name mentioned in our press releases

· Logo and link to your business page on event page website

· Logo and link to your business page on The Lewis Foundation website

· Company logo and headline sponsor billing on all promotional material pre- and during the event

· Dedicated Host on the day to look after you and your guests

· Invitation for a 5-minute slot on stage during the evening

· Full page advert in gala brochure

· Logo on backdrop of official event photography area

Table Sponsor - £2,000

· VIP Champagne reception for you and your guests before the main event at 5.30pm

· Table of ten

· Minimum two posts on our social media channels

· Logo and link to your business page on event pagewebsite

· Logo and link to your business page on The Lewis Foundation website

· Dedicated Host on the day to look after you and your guests

· Thank-you from the stage with company name check

· ½ page advert in Gala Ball brochure