Funding Fair for North Northants not-for-profits unveiled as new organisation Aspire NN ‘hits the ground running’

Securing funding will now be much easier for local not-for-profits thanks to a series of free online and face to face workshops and presentations as part of a Funding Fair set to take place this February and March.

Led by Groundwork Northamptonshire the other Aspire NN partners are Serve, Volunteer Action, Northamptonshire ACRE, Support Northants and the North Northants Social Enterprise Network. This is a three-year project designed to support the local voluntary sector.

In addition to organising an annual Funding Fair Aspire NN will provide organisational support such as start up guidance for social enterprises and community groups, help for charities wishing to increase their earnings potential, volunteer recruitment advice and much more.

The 2025 Aspire NN Funding Fair events programme includes:

· Tuesday, 4th February 10.30am-12.30pm: Northamptonshire Community Foundation Funding

· Thursday, 6th February 7pm-8pm: Trustee responsibilities and fundraising

· Tuesday, 11th February 10.30am-12.30pm: Charity Bank

· Thursday, 13th February 10.30am-12.30pm: Different funding and how to apply, led by Lloyds Bank Foundation

· Tuesday, 25th February 1.30pm-3.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Hints and tips on writing a good application, led by Northamptonshire Community Foundation

· Wednesday, 26th February 1.30pm-3.30pm: Rural Community Buildings Loan Fund and NN Sustainable Food network, led by NACRE Village Halls Advice

· Thursday, 27th February 10.30am-12.30pm: Co-op Funding in the Community

For more information about these events and the full programme and to book a free place visit: https://aspirenn.org.uk/funding-fair-2025/