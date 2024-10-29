Fun for all the family when Cluedo 2 comes to Royal & Derngate

The world premiere production of Cluedo 2 comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on its UK tour, playing from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Casualty’s Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard and Ellie Leach – the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion, who is making her stage acting debut – as Miss Scarlett, Cluedo 2 is based on the classic Hasbro board game, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the Glitterball Trophy last December. She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr was most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years). Audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

The cast of Cluedo 2

The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green), along with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a brand new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging ‘60s. Written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, BAFTA Award-winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats), the play is directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About a Bank Robbery), who will bring the action of this hilarious whodunnit to life.

As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room, trying to escape the murderer and survive the night. Cluedo 2 will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cluedo 2 takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 November. Tickets, priced from £15*, can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/cluedo-2.

Cluedo 2 is produced by JAS Theatricals, Gabriel Creative Partners, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment. Cluedo on stage is based on the Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures motion picture, Clue.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.