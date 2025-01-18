Fun activities for adoptive families funded by Corby Town Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creating Adoption Networks CIC was set up by 2 mums who met after they had adopted their children. In August 2023 they set up the community interest company to bring adoptive families together, Via funding from Corby Town Council, they were able to run 2 exclusive events in the Corby area.

On a cold, foggy Sunday morning between Christmas and New Year, we took over Adrenaline Alley

We had lots of fun at Adrenaline Alley riding the ramps, learning new tricks and being able to meet other adoptive families. One family said “ As a solo adopter I had no one to talk to that understands adoption. I now feel like that is going to change and it makes me less anxious."

Another commented "The event allowed our girls to experience something they had never done before. It was a safe and small group setting which meant they were happy to explore, have fun and just be themselves. They loved every minute and are already asking if it will be on again next Christmas!"

One of the young bakers making the pasty

The next event was at Kingswood Catering and 16 families made apple pies. The Mayor of Corby came for a visit.

The apple pies smelt delicious.

Feedback given included "Honestly this event was brilliant. So well put together and the venue is incredible. L had a great time, she absolutely loved it. She was smiling the whole time and felt confident to get on by herself with the clear guidance of the teacher. She would normally be anxious to attend something like this but it was so accessible and so good to know that everyone there understands."

Clare and Lydia would like to thank Corby Town Council and the Mayor for supporting the events.

To find out more about Creating Adoption Networks, please visit www.creatingadoptionnetworks.co.uk