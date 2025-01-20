Full cast announced for tour of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bill Kenwright Ltd are delighted to announce the full cast for the UK and Ireland tour of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical.

Following sell-out seasons in London and New York, the brand-new smash hit musical Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, will open at Windsor Theatre Royal on February 13 touring through till June, coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 March.

Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, the musical is based on the original hit film by Roger Kumble and originally produced by Eva Price.

Abbie Budden (Southwark Playhouse and Phoenix Arts Club) will return to the role of Annette Hargrove, with Will Callan (Marius in Les Misérables, West End & UK and Ireland tour) as Sebastian Valmont, Nic Myers (Alternate Sally Bowles in Cabaret, West End) as Kathryn Merteuil, Lucy Carter (Babies: A New Musical, The Other Palace) as Cecile Caldwell / Marci Greenbaum, Luke Connor Hall (The Choir of Man, Arts Theatre) as Blaine Tuttle, Joe Simmons (Pippin, 50th Anniversary Concert) as Greg McConnell, Gabriella Williams (Betty Haynes in White Christmas, The Mill at Sonning) as Mrs Bunny Caldwell / Dr Greenbaum and Kevin Yates (Ain’t Too Proud, West End) as Ronald Clifford. Completing the cast are Olivia Brookes, Ben Fenwick, Sophie Hutchinson and Onuri Smith.

The cast of Cruel Intentions The 90s Musical

Based on the iconic film and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is packed with ‘90s pop classics including the songs of Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC and many more!

Step siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.

Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, their crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school. It’s not long before the duo become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results…

The iconic movie set to the decade’s best songs is an irresistible combination and with over forty 4 and 5 star reviews, it’s the ultimate ‘90s night out.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (Hair, Rain Man, Pippin, Aspects of Love) and choreographed by Gary Lloyd (Heathers, Thriller Live, Carrie the Musical

Tickets for performances at Royal & Derngate can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk