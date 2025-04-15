From Glastonbury to Northampton, catch The Scribes live at The Lab this Saturday!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday multi award winning golden age hip hop act The Scribes make their way to Northampton for a one off special performance at independent music venue The Lab!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those lucky enough to have caught the group on tour will already know what the hype is about, but for the uninitiated expect incredible improvised freestyling, world class beatboxing and festival vibes all night long.

The multi-award winning act are one of the most in demand artists on the scene today and The Lab date is part of their current monumental 90 gig tour schedule that will take them across the whole of the UK and onto Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support on the night comes courtesy of Lay It Down and features a who's who of from local rising stars including LEO, HAR-Q, HXRMZ, RIICE, NEVMORE, EZIFOE, VICKTOR SPICE, DYLSMC, LESS BAIT, ODDSOCKS, OLLIE WOODZ, HENNY HURTZ, R3EZY, FRANQ, T1CH and REDD2!

Do not miss this chance to catch one of the most in demand acts on the festival circuit live at your local independent music venue, come on down and show your support!