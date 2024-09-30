From Glastonbury Festival to Northampton: The Scribes perform at The Lab this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having blown away audiences from Isle Of Wight to Wireless, the group's national tour arrives in Northampton for one night only on October 5th!

Fresh from critically acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Wireless, WOMAD and many more, the most in demand group in uk hip hop are bringing their award winning live show to Northampton for one night only!

Coming to The Lab on Charles Street this Saturday, October 5th expect a night of multi award winning hip hop from festival favourites The Scribes.

The critically acclaimed group, hailing from Bristol are bringing their explosive live show to Northampton for an action packed evening full of beatboxing, freestyling and golden age hip hop from the most in demand act on the scene today.

The Scribes live at Leopallooza

Formed by childhood friends Jonny Steele and Shaun Amos, The Scribes are rising stars in the British festival scene who have performed at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Wireless, WOMAD, Boomtown and too many more to name, and have also worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop from De La Soul & MF DOOM to Macklemore and Wu Tang Clan.

Also performing on the night are local stars Brooklyn 4D, Marvin Hagglar and Chelsi, and for only £6 on the door (£7 non-members), this one off opportunity to support one of Northampton's best loved independent music venues while catching one of the most exciting live acts touring today really cannot be missed!