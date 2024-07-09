Friends of St Mary’s Bozeat host first Open Gardens Event
The starting point for the Open Gardens tour is St Mary's Church, where attendees can purchase a village map for £5. This map will highlight all participating gardens and provide a brief description of each one.
The churchyard will feature a variety of activities, including opportunities for children to explore its natural wonders, and visitors can even try their hand at ringing the church bells at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.
Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Chair of the Friends of St Mary’s Bozeat, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "The Open Gardens event is a fantastic way for our community to come together and celebrate the beauty of Bozeat while supporting the vital work of preserving our beloved St Mary's Church.
“We are immensely grateful for the support of our donors and volunteers who make these events possible."
In addition to the garden tours, there will be a display of historical church documents and photographs, offering a fascinating glimpse into the rich history of St Mary's Church.
Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon in the church, providing a perfect opportunity for visitors to relax and enjoy the day.
All profits from the event will go towards the restoration, preservation, repair, and maintenance of the church building. For more details, please contact Chris Brett at 07818 856264.
We look forward to welcoming you to a day of community, history, and horticultural beauty in Bozeat.
