Free hot Yoga classes at Hotpod Yoga Northampton this Saturday

On Saturday 12 October Hotpod Yoga Northampton are offering free yoga classes to new customers. They are running Open Day classes at 9.30am & 11am and are looking forward to introducing newbies to the magical world of the pod.

Hotpod Yoga Northampton opened in September 2018 in College Street Mews in Northampton, and is offering free hot yoga classes for new customers on Saturday 12 October. The Hotpod Yoga experience is something you have to try to be able to understand it. Classes take place inside an immersive cocoon. Heated to 37 degrees, with glowing lights, calming scents and relaxing beats, it immediately transports you a million miles from the everyday.

A study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found that 44 per cent of adults who participated in at least two hot yoga classes per week had seen such a dramatic improvement in symptoms that they were no longer classed as clinically depressed.

On Saturday 12 October, the Hotpod Yoga Northampton team will be offering 2 x free classes at 9.30am and 11am, beginners are welcome at these classes. Each class follows a vinyasa flow style of yoga which will warm you up, stretch out those muscles and leave you feeling energised and relaxed afterwards. Initially started by two friends as a way to encourage more people to try yoga, Hotpod Yoga Northampton is part of a network of over 40 yoga studios across the UK.

"When I opened the studio, I couldn't wait to bring Hotpod Yoga to Northampton. I fell in love with it after I was introduced by a friend, and experienced it for myself back in 2014 when I was a PE Teacher and playing national league hockey. After every class I left feeling great and I loved how welcoming the atmosphere felt. We're looking forward to introducing lots of new faces to the pod to experience it for themselves." said Alice Williams, Studio Owner.

To book a free open day class simply visit https://hotpodyoga.com/studios/northampton/prices/

Hotpod Yoga website: https://hotpodyoga.com/studios/northampton/