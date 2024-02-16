Free guided wildlife walk and litter pick with The Wildlife Trust BCN and Planet Patrol

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The guided wildlife walk and litter pick is taking place around Summer Leys Nature, one of The Wildlife Trust BCN’s most popular reserves, this wetland site provides a home for a range of species. Volunteers can enjoy spotting wildlife and learning about the site and its inhabitants, whilst cleaning up and taking action for the planet.

Sunday 3rd March is World Wildlife Day and a worldwide celebration of animals and plants. This year’s theme, 'Connecting People and Planet' is all about exploring digital innovation and highlighting how digital conservation technologies and services can help drive wildlife conservation now and for future generations in an increasingly connected world.

After the litter pick volunteers will return to base to record everything recovered in the free Planet Patrol app. By recording litter data in the app to gather important information about the types, materials and distribution of litter but also, importantly, the brands so we can hold the big offenders to account through hard facts.

Planet Patrol volunteers at a clean up session.

Planet Patrol founder, Lizzie Carr MBE, said: “By combining people power with data collection we can build evidence about litter pollution on a mass scale that would otherwise be impossible to capture. We want to break the cycle by holding the offending brands to account and we can only do that through robust evidence - which is what these clean up sessions help provide.”