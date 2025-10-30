Free event to support Armed Forces community

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (KGH and NGH) and Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust (NHFT) are running a free event to show what support is available for the armed forces community within Northamptonshire.

During the online event, November 10, 5pm, attendees will hear how each of the NHS trust supports those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, reservists, cadets and veterans. To book a free place please visit https://forms.office.com/e/7MAzGd7Cdq

As Veteran Aware accredited trusts, they are committed to ensuring that serving personnel, reservists, veterans and their families are not disadvantaged when accessing health services.

Morgan Price, Director of Transformation & Business Intelligence, Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust said,

“We’re proud to support our Armed Forces community here in Northamptonshire. Whether someone is currently serving, has served, or is part of a military family, we want them to feel confident that the NHS is here for them. This event is a chance to share how we’re putting the Armed Forces Covenant into practice and to hear directly from those with lived experience across our services.”

Trevor Shipman, Vice Chair and Chair of the Armed Forces Network, University Hospitals Northamptonshire, said: “As the Vice Chair of UHN, I am thrilled to be hosting this webinar. Both UHN and NHFT are wholeheartedly dedicated to creating a positive experience for our military community, whether they are utilising our services or contributing their talents within our hospitals.

"This event holds significant importance as we come together to listen to remarkable speakers who provide invaluable services or have navigated the transition from military to civilian life.

“My hope is that you will find the stories shared of interest. These experiences and insights will undoubtedly inspire us to further our commitment to ensuring that this community has a seamless access to our services. We strive to foster an environment where the military community’s unique skills and experiences are recognised and valued, ultimately benefiting them, the NHS, and society as a whole."

NHFT, KGH and NGH are Gold Defence Employer Recognition (ERS) holders and proudly support current employees who are reservists, cadets or veterans, and potential employees who have completed their service and are looking to join the NHS as the next step in their career.