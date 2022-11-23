Christmas Day can be one of the loneliest days of year, especially for those who have lost loved ones and are living alone.

But it need not be for those living in the town – this year two churches in Corby have joined forces to offer a free Christmas dinner to those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

The meal will be from midday to 3pm on Christmas Day at St Andrew's Church Hall and anyone is welcome if they would be alone otherwise.

Free Christmas dinner invitation

There will be the chance to sing some carols and eat good food as well as make some new friends.

Anyone who wants to book a place can call or text Tristan on 07734 086957 to book a seat as places are limited.

There may be the chance to get a lift to St Andrew's Church Hall on the day for those with no transport.