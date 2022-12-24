Frank Sinatra's opening act Tom Dreesen gives Finedon singer Mel Peake a stunning review

Mel Peake

When Tom Dreesen, the American comedian known as the man who made Sinatra laugh, saw a video featuring Mel Peake and the band Swing's The Thing, he reacted by sending a message to the 64-year-old singer from Finedon that was truly inspiring.

Tom said Sinatra once told him: “I don’t care if my name lives on, so long as the music lives on.”

And he continued: “Fortunately the music lives on, with Mel Peake and his band Swing's The Thing, Frank would be so happy.”

Mel is so inspired by these comments that he is filming a live video with the S.T.T. Band for release in February 2023.

Mel also has a television appearance in the New Year which is currently under wraps and as yet unscheduled.

Mel said: "I cannot describe the emotions when the message came in from Tom Dreesen.

"To have someone who was so close to your idol say such kind words is beyond belief.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what the band and I can achieve in 2023 and hopefully entertaining a lot of people in these difficult times."

Tom Dreesen was a regular guest on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.

He had more than 500 appearances on national television in America as a stand-up comedian.

He was a frequent guest on the Late Show with David Letterman and hosted the show in David's absence.

He was the opening act for Frank Sinatra for 14 years.

Mel Peake was a late arrival to performing, not taking to the stage until the age of 39.

In the last 25 years he has performed in cabaret both with bands and as a solo performer.

Following a summer season, at The Horseshoe Bar in Blackpool in 2011, Mel joined Swing's The Thing Big Band and has been fronting this community band for the past eight years.

He is currently working on new and original material for both recording and a live show in 2023.

Limited tickets for audience members are available for Mel's video shoot on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm at The Masque Theatre, Barton Seagrave.