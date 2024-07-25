Four days of family fun at Glenvale Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Returning for another year, North Wellingborough Anglican Church, formerly known as Gleneagles Anglican Church, will be hosting ‘Community Days at Glenvale Park’, a four-day summer event filled with fun and activities for the whole community.

From Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 July, Glenvale Park will be transformed into a vibrant hub of excitement and enjoyment, with a range of activities designed to bring the community together.

Marking the third consecutive year of this community event, this year's festivities are set to be bigger and better than ever. Attendees can look forward to an array of fun activities including stalls, science demonstrations, creative crafts, football, dedicated youth zones, tasty refreshments and prayer zones.

For another special treat, the master developer, Glenvale Park LLP, will also be providing a free bouncy castle assault course on the Saturday.

Community Days at Glenvale Park

Event dates:

Thursday 25th & Friday 26th: 10am – 12am (the field at Glenvale Park)

Saturday 27th: 2pm – 4pm (the field at Glenvale Park)

Sunday 28th:10:30am – Open Air Café Celebration (hard standing near Toad Hall Nursery and the Park)

Dawn Airey, Vicar at North Wellingborough Anglican Church commented: “Community Days at Glenvale Park is a wonderful opportunity for us all to come together, celebrate our shared community spirit, and enjoy a range of activities. It’s always heartwarming to see so many people engaging and having fun.”

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP said: “We once again look forward to seeing the community come together for another year of summer fun at Glenvale Park. It is our pleasure to support this event with a bouncy castle assault course, which will be free for all to enjoy."

If you're looking for some family fun this week, head down to Glenvale Park's field and join in the excitement.

For more information, please contact [email protected]