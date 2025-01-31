Found Festival reveals full programme for 2025 debut event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Found Festival, the UK's newest boutique music and cultural festival, is set to debut at the scenic Claydon Estate in Buckingham from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th August.

The festival promises a unique blend of Americana, Folk, Country, Roots, Blues, and World music, along with activities spanning dance, arts, crafts, comedy, and more.

From the family behind Towersey, the UK's oldest independent festival, Found Festival aims to distinguish itself. In a quote from Festival Co-Director Joe Heap, he emphasised the event is centred around “participation” and “discovery”, focusing on “grassroots music that attendees will love but have yet to discover”. The festival site is intentionally kept small, making it ideal for families and those who prefer smaller events.

The music lineup includes multi-award-winning Americana artist Elles Bailey, folk trio The Longest Johns, genre-defying folk outfit Talisk, Folk Band of the Year winners Breabach, and the eight-strong London Afrobeat Collective, among others.

Festival goers enjoying the silent disco

The Comment and Comedy lineup, curated by Gavin Osborn, features top talent from comedy, literature, and poetry. Notable performers include TV-comedy favourite Angela Barnes, writer Robin Ince, comic David Eagle, and comedy-poet John Hegley. The festival offers family-friendly gigs as well as late-night laughs.

Family entertainment is central to Found Festival, with performances from street theatre, cabaret, and circus artists like Professor Elemental, Nutty Noah, and Dangerous Dave. There are numerous workshops, games, and activities, including aerial, rap, crafts, and storytelling, plus a nightly live fire show.

The festival encourages hands-on experiences in the Heritage Craft Village, where guests can try blacksmithing, stone carving, needlework, and more. Dance and Movement workshops include Ceilidh barn dance, ballet, yoga, tai chi, tango, ballroom, contemporary genres, choirs, and tap.

Found Festival will host just 2,000 people in its countryside setting, offering a safe, relaxed atmosphere where children can run free. The staggered programming ensures that nothing is missed, and attendees leave feeling refreshed and reconnected.

Elles Bailey and The Longest Johns both to appear at the debut Found Festival

Alongside hand-picked street food and craft drinks, Found aims to enrich the festival market with an approach that leaves visitors feeling relaxed, inspired, and found.

Tickets, including camping for three days and nights, start at £115 for young people and £215 for adults, with camping add-ons and payment plans available. For more information, visit www.found.festival