Former pupil turned pop star Mae Stephens to do meet and greet at Meadowside PTA Summer Fair

Meadowside Primary School PTA hope that 2023's Summer Fair will be the biggest yet.

After this year’s recent Ofsted inspection where the school was rated good, they have lots to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summer Fair will be held at the school grounds in Park Road, Burton Latimer, NN15 5QY on Saturday, July 15 from 11am to 2pm.

Meadowside PTA Summer Fair

The organisers said: “This year we are delighted to welcome Mae Stephens a former Meadowside student, now pop star with recent performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park.

“Mae will be doing a meet and greet so come and say hi to a music sensation.”

There will also be BBQ, refreshments, inflatable, games, trade stalls, raffle, tombola and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowside PTA is a registered charity with all money raised going back into the school to improve the children’s resources and learning environment.

Previous fundraisers have enabled us to provide the children with iPads, docking stations, musical instruments, WOW days, books and rebound nets.