Flyby Bars presents: Street Food Fridays

By Dominic Douglas
Contributor
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST
Get ready for an exciting culinary adventure as FlybyBars, your local event company, brings you Street Food Fridays, kicking off this April 25 at West Glebe Park Corby NN17 1SZ

Join us for a fantastic day out where we unite the local community with amazing food, refreshing drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Our Monthly Street Food Friday happen on the last Friday of the month

What's in Store for 2025:

🍔 Street Food: Savour a wide variety of delicious options from some of the best street food traders in the UK

🍺 Pop-Up Bars: Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, and locally produced gins served by Flyby Bars.

🎶 Djs playing great vibes throughout the day.

🐕 Dog-Friendly: Bring your furry friends along – all paws are welcome!

👨‍👩‍👦 Family-Friendly: Fun for all ages with something for everyone to enjoy.

😀 Good Vibes: A free event with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to bring the community together, enjoy amazing food, and make lasting memories. See you at Street Food Fridays!

Street Food Fridays West Glebe Park

Street Food Fridays West Glebe Park Photo: Submitted

Street Food Fridays

Street Food Fridays Photo: Submitted

Street Food Fridays Dates

Street Food Fridays Dates Photo: Submitted

Street Food Traders

Street Food Traders Photo: Submitted

