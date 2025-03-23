Flyby Bars presents: Street Food Fridays

Join us for a fantastic day out where we unite the local community with amazing food, refreshing drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Our Monthly Street Food Friday happen on the last Friday of the month

What's in Store for 2025:

🍔 Street Food: Savour a wide variety of delicious options from some of the best street food traders in the UK

🍺 Pop-Up Bars: Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, and locally produced gins served by Flyby Bars.

🎶 Djs playing great vibes throughout the day.

🐕 Dog-Friendly: Bring your furry friends along – all paws are welcome!

👨‍👩‍👦 Family-Friendly: Fun for all ages with something for everyone to enjoy.

😀 Good Vibes: A free event with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to bring the community together, enjoy amazing food, and make lasting memories. See you at Street Food Fridays!

