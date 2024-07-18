Five very good reasons to go to Greenbelt Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World-class theatre, inclusive LGBTQIA+ line-up, never-seen before performances, taboo breaking artists, new music talent at the Rebel Rouser and Fringe stages.Expect the unexpected this Summer at Greenbelt!Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August 2024 Boughton House l Kettering

Want five very good reasons to head to Greenbelt Festival this Summer? It really is this Summer’s most surprising, most unexpected, most uplifting, and most inclusive ticket. Whatever your vibe, whatever your age; Greenbelt’s a festival like no other.

1. WORLD CLASS THEATRE

Considered to be one of the world’s greatest contemporary circus acts, the magnificent Gandini Juggling is bringing their show Smashed to Greenbelt! Prepare yourself for a blur of surrealism, dance, choreography, comedy, flights of poetry and more, all expressed through breath-taking virtuosity.

Corinne Bailey Rae

CODE, created by physical theatre company Justice in Motion, is a thrilling, visceral new show that explores ‘county lines’ crime. It follows the story of a young person groomed by a criminal gang, who becomes caught up in the illegal drugs trade as a mule, delivering to different areas of the country. Theatre like no other, it features trials bike riders, parkour athletes, skateboarders as well as physical theatre and dance performers, all accompanied by a unique live soundtrack.

Set to be one of the festival’s must-sees is the award-winning one-man play about the life of Kenneth Williams, Think No Evil of Us. Actor, writer and comedian David Benson, is bringing his first solo show to Greenbelt in a very rare, one-off performance. Benson deals not with Kenneth Williams career but with his character, showing him in public and private. Prepare to strap in as David’s masterful and haunting play takes you on a roller-coaster ride.

2. EVERYBODY’S WELCOME

Greenbelt has always been inclusive; a trailblazer amongst UK’s festivals that strives to create a safe environment and inclusive programming that represents everyone.

Slay it out loud

Drag legend Flamy Grant is a glorious, shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen and Billboard-charting artist from North Carolina. Her show, ‘Apocalypse Wow!’ is a one-woman cabaret that takes us on a musical journey from her days as the golden child to becoming a heathen with huge hair! Slay!

Welcoming Laugh Out Proud to the stage - London’s brand new LGBTQIA+ comedy night featuring the best in established and upcoming acts from the community on the UK comedy circuit. Laugh Out Proud at Greenbelt will feature the utterly fabulous Mark Cram and Dane Buckley headlined by comedy-great Bethany Black!

Come one, come all, to the Glitter Ball. Get your sequins and your fabulous on, now in its fourth year and held at the Hot House, this is one of the biggest nights Greenbelt.

3. BREAKING TABOOS & CHALLENGING STEREOTYPES

Criminal justice activist and advocate for Life after Prison, Lady Unchained has one of the most amazing life stories. Sentenced to prison aged just 21, she describes her life “ending and beginning” with her sentence. Today, she is a poet, performer, advocate, campaigner, broadcaster and writer.

She discovered who she really was (which included her poetry) when she was inside. She founded ‘Unchained Poetry’, a platform for artists with experience of the criminal justice system. Now she actively campaigns to build creativity and confidence, to reawaken the possibility of life after prison for those behind bars, and help them overcome their ‘ex-offender’ label.

Award-winning spoken word artist, history teacher and writer Jaspreet Kaur will be exploring the vexed and complicated issue of cultural appropriation. She uses her writing and the spoken word to tackle (amongst other things) gender discrimination, mental health stigma, the postcolonial immigrant experience, and taboo issues within the South Asian community.

4. NEVER SEEN BEFORE

Let’s hear it for rapper, composer and playwright Testament who is bringing his new musical, Chisholm for President, to Greenbelt. It tells the story of the life and work of civil rights pioneer Shirley Chisholm - the first black woman to be elected to Congress in the US - who went on to make an against-all-odds bid to run for President in 1972. Only being performed at Greenbelt and two other festivals this year, don’t miss it!

Introducing up-and-coming soul singer and songwriter extraordinaire, Nectar Woode. Her latest EP ‘Nothing to Lose’ summons up the alt-soul sound of contemporaries like Cleo Sol, along with her formative influences like Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, all wrapped up in a soulfully pure voice and beautifully honest lyrics. A future star in the making.

John Newling is a pioneer of public art with social purpose. His newest sculpture, ‘Nine Puddles’ forms part of the festival’s Art Walk, a series of sculptures and installations interwoven through the grounds of Boughton House and the festival site. The trail eventually leads to an exhibition called ‘Performance Wear’ in the Tapestry Suite of the main house, curated by Georgina Barney, who is heading up this year’s visual arts programme.

5. SUPPORTING NEW TALENT AT GREENBELT’S GRASSROOTS NEW MUSIC STAGE

Greenbelt has been awarded essential Arts Council funding to further support grassroots music at this year’s festival, and for years to come. The funding has enabled Greenbelt to grow its Rebel Rouser arena and commission a Bristol-based maker to create a bespoke stage set and structure. Here’s a taster of who’s performing.

Feisty, fun, groove-infused punk trio, Alien Chicks, mix jazz, rap, bossa nova and math rock. Their lyrics offer a surreal social commentary that packs a punch. Billed several times as ‘Ones to Watch for 2023’ they serve up a magnetic, addictively energetic live show. Catch them on their way up!

Don’t miss I, Doris, the world’s leading feminist, post-punk, mummy core-kitchen pop band. Telling it like it is, Doris, Doris, Doris and Doris (yep, they’re all called Doris!) play songs about their everyday lives. Personal, political, witty, sharp and cutting, I, Doris, are ready to take on the patriarchy one gig at a time.

6. THE FRINGE

The Fringe is back. A dedicated venue for emerging artists, giving them that all important stepping stone to the next stage of their career. This is for the performers of the future. With over 130 submissions following an open call, it’s showcasing 24 acts over the festival weekend.

WHO ELSE IS ON?

Check out Greenbelt’s full line-up here, there’s so many more cracking names, artists, activists, musicians, thinkers and performers to discover.

HOW DO I GET A TICKET?

Greenbelt Festival is rolling out its radical and inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure for a second year, where those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can. Even better, you can spread the cost with Greenbelt’s monthly installment plan, interest-free, up to July 2024. Day tickets are now available from Adult £76 I Concession £40 I Under 18s £20 I Under 5s free.