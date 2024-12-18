First support group for bereaved children helps

The Seddon legacy project has held their first support group in Wellingborough for bereaved children. This took place at popular new play destination “My Happy Play Cafe”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday afternoon was the first social support group for bereaved children aged 3-10 years. 8 children and 5 parents gathered at My Happy Play Cafe to talk about grief and how they cope parenting a bereaved child. It was a comfortable, calm afternoon with a free flow structure with lots of opportunity to work together and talk about their passed person / people or even with the group leader, Anne-Marie, surrounding their feelings. One child aged 9 said "I feel angry and sad because they're not here"

The grief management activities included Christmas tree decoration, with the theme of "who's around my tree?" Discussing support networks so children know who is there to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another activity was "who's on the star, but never far" this included writing their passed person or people who have died on a star for their tree. This sparked conversation about their person. One child aged 6 said "one of my happy memories with auntie was doing a Barbie doll fashion show"

Clay model made by a 5 year old child. To remember his grandad.

All children were mixed ages and abilities. They also had different type of bereavements & timeframes. The response to the venue was incredible and Natasha from My Happy Play Cafe has set a date for another group in January.

The Seddon Legacy Project aims to create a safe space for bereaved children. Inspire healthy conversations surrounding death to help children with their emotions and feel less excluded. The next group will be on Tuesday 14th January at My Happy Play Cafe. There is a link on social media to sign up if you'd like to attend.