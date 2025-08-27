First Line Medical announces its grand opening of its new ambulance station

Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
Join us as we celebrate moving into our new ambulance station

First Line Medical is delighted to announce its Grand Open Day on Saturday 30th August 2025, running from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at its brand-new training and operations centre in Walgrave, Northamptonshire.

The event offers the perfect opportunity for the community to meet the team, explore the new facilities, and learn more about the vital services First Line Medical provides across the region. Visitors will be able to find out about the wide range of training courses on offer, from First Aid to specialist medical qualifications, as well as the event medical cover delivered by the team.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.

For more information and to register your interest, please visit: www.firstlinemedical.co.uk/openday

