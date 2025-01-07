Finding Your Feet rolls out in Kettering and Wellingborough

Course Details

Finding Your Feet is a scheme that is using basic judo techniques to try and tackle fall-related hospital admissions by teaching older adults how to reduce the impact of falls.

It is launching across the UK and the scheme is returning to Kettering at the Cornmarket Hall in late January and a new venue in Wellingborough - Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club.

More information about the programme can be found here - https://www.britishjudo.org.uk/what-is-finding-your-feet/ and in this section from 'This Morning' on ITV - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=557553880054432

Finding Your Feet is a program designed to teach the older population how to fall, and focuses on minimizing injury and promoting confidence in maintaining mobility. By instructing participants in safe falling techniques, the program reduces the risk of fractures or serious injuries, which are common in older adults due to weaker bones and slower reflexes. The training may include exercises that improve balance, strength, and flexibility, as well as specific methods for falling in a controlled manner to protect vulnerable areas such as the head, wrists, and hips. Additionally, the program can instil a sense of empowerment, helping seniors feel more secure in their movements, ultimately enhancing their independence and quality of life.