Northamptonshire man shows off his love for vintage cars in short film
Steve Flatt, a lover of retro rides, was recently featured in the short film, ‘Cars That Made The 90s - Part 2 - Sports & Performance’ by Influx, featuring his incredible Lotus Elise S1.
Mr Flatt used the opportunity to express his adoration of how his car was made, explaining that it was one of the first to be made with aviation adhesive.
“It was that different, that you were getting in it and you would think just there was no other car that was like it,” he told the audience.
“I just get in it and it just fits, you know, it's just like a leather jacket or pair of jeans and that's the joy of it.”
“When you’re driving it around country roads - it's just a dream.”
Suiting the theme of the short film, Mr Flatt also discussed his favouritism of cars from earlier in his life.
“I just love driving fast - in a sort of controlled way,” he joked.
“I just love cars and I like reading about cars. I like driving cars. I’m pretty boring really, but I don’t like modern cars.”
“Cars of the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, they’re the cars… they’re the cars.”
The short film showcased Mr Flatt riding his beloved Lotus around some scenic views and ended with the petrolhead letting out an enthusiastic “nice” as another sports car passed.
