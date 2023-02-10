Northamptonshire hotel and restaurant to appear on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

A Northamptonshire hotel, restaurant and bar is to appear on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

The World’s End, in Northampton Road, Ecton, will appear on the show from Monday (February 13) to Thursday (February 16) at 5pm each day.

Owner Andrew Chapman and his son Chris Chapman represented the venue on the show, which was filmed for two weeks in October 2021 – for a minimum of 12 hours each day, Monday to Friday.

Andrew has owned the rural bed and breakfast, which has a fresh food restaurant, bar and 22 rooms to let, for 16 years and says the restaurant has proved popular.

His son Chris has worked as the operations manager for The World’s End for the past 13 years, joining his father three years into his venture.

Next week is the second in the new series of Four in a Bed, which has been 18 months in the making.

Andrew and Chris have not yet seen the final episodes and will watch them for the first time when it airs on Channel 4.

Andrew told this newspaper: “It was an interesting experience to see how much filming is required for a 24-minute television show.

“Chris and I are apprehensive about how we’ll be portrayed, but we have no regrets at this stage and we know how we came across.

“With the feedback we received, it’s likely to generate more interest for us once it’s aired.”

After one of the competitors had to drop out due to a Coronavirus outbreak two days prior to filming, Four in a Bed is only on for four days next week.

Andrew and The World’s End was first approached to take part in Four in a Bed a few years ago but turned it down.

After coming out of the pandemic, he was offered the chance again and believed it would be an interesting way to relaunch the business after being closed during the pandemic.

The World’s End is the first bed and breakfast to be visited next week, in Monday’s episode (February 13) – where all the competitors meet for the first time.

Andrew said: “It’s such a professional set up as the participants are kept apart. The night before the couples visit us, they stay in separate hotels from each other and this continued for the two weeks of filming.

“All couples didn’t know where each other were staying so no conversations could be had outside of filming.

“Everything you’ll see is genuine.”

Andrew admits he and Chris were apprehensive of being visited by the other competitors first.

Although people told them it would be good to go first, Andrew believes it is easier to judge someone when you do not know them.

Despite this, he said: “You’re interviewed straight after the guests have left. As you are reading the feedback forms, you are being interviewed so you have no time to digest it.

“This arms you for the next visit and can influence people, but we went into every bed and breakfast with an open mind.”