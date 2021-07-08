Channel 4's 'The Dog House' is searching for people wanting to rehome a rescue dog in Northamptonshire

Producers of Channel 4 s 'The Dog House' is looking for people in Northamptonshire, who want to rehome a rescue dog, to appear in their popular series.

The Dog House is produced by Five Mile Films in collaboration with Cambridgeshire based animal charity, Wood Green, who specialise in matching their rescue dogs with would-be owners. The series follows this process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs, an array of people from different walks of life and watching new relationships blossom between them.

Senior casting producer at Five Mile Films, Kathryn Burke, said: "We are currently looking for people who are thinking of taking the amazing step of welcoming a rescue dog into their home and would like to be matched with the perfect dog for them.

Channel 4's 'The Dog House' is looking for applicants in Northamptonshire

"We’d love to hear from anyone - whether that is families, couples or people who live alone - who would be open to sharing their various reasons for wanting to adopt a dog. This could be anything from loneliness or extra company for a child to encouraging exercise or just helping to live in the moment more.

"Dogs can be so beneficial for mental health, physical health or comfort following a loss and the staff at Wood Green, The Animals Charity are committed to matching their homeless dogs with hopeful dog owners."

Producers will like to hear from potential applicants as soon as possible so filming can go ahead in the Autumn.