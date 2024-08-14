BFI Film Academy course for young people comes to Corby this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Core at Corby Cube in collaboration with Northampton Film Festival is running a BFI Film Academy Short Course in Film starting this September.

The free course is open to applications from young people aged 16 to 19 years (applicants who are in receipt of an EHC plan (an Education, Health and Care plan) may be recruited up to 25 years old) from across Northamptonshire.

Taking place over evenings, weekends and school holidays, the course will cover key areas of the screen industries, enabling young people to develop crucial commercial and cultural knowledge and skills to make those first steps towards a career in the screen industries.

The young people will work alongside industry experts from Northampton Film Festival to get “hands-on” technical film experience and knowledge centered around the production of a short film.

The Core at Corby Cube’s offering is part of the East Midlands consortium run by Broadway Cinema, Nottingham, where the films made by the young people on the course will premiere in March 2025 as part of an industry networking celebration.

The Core and Northampton Film Festival are looking for young people who have an interest in storytelling, following a creative career or any aspect of Film to apply to take part in the free scheme which also has bursaries to help with travel and access requirements. No previous experience needed.

Becky Carrier, Director of Northampton Film Festival says: “We’re looking for young people who want to explore film production and a career in the industry. It’s not about having experience already or knowing exactly what you want to do for a career.

"We’d love applications from Corby and across Northamptonshire from passionate people who are keen to learn and get stuck in, and can commit to the course. You’ll get to work with some brilliant local filmmakers with very different backgrounds and ultimately make a film as a group, which is very exciting.”

The BFI Film Academy Short Course has been made possible through National Lottery funding from the BFI.

To find out more and apply, you can visit BFI Film Academy Short Course - The Core at Corby Cube (thecorecorby.com)