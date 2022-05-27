In the next few months, there are plenty of opportunities through Outdoor Cinema Northampton at Delapre Abbey in Northampton and Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema at venues across Northamptonshire .

Simon Hopkins, Luna Flix organiser, said: “Going to an outdoor cinema, especially with a picnic and being with friends watching a classic movie or recent smash together, is a special night out, and I recognised everyone's budgets are now likely to be tighter. I'd rather encourage having the experience of sharing films so instead of raising prices this summer - we dropped them.”