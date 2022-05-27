There is something really special about watching a film outdoors.
In the next few months, there are plenty of opportunities through Outdoor Cinema Northampton at Delapre Abbey in Northampton and Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema at venues across Northamptonshire.
For prices and to book your tickets, visit their websites https://www.cinemaoutdoor.co.uk/northamptonoutdoorcinema and http://www.lunaflix.co.uk/
Simon Hopkins, Luna Flix organiser, said: “Going to an outdoor cinema, especially with a picnic and being with friends watching a classic movie or recent smash together, is a special night out, and I recognised everyone's budgets are now likely to be tighter. I'd rather encourage having the experience of sharing films so instead of raising prices this summer - we dropped them.”