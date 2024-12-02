Festive fun at family friendly Christmas Fair

Green Patch Christmas Fair

The annual Green Patch Christmas Fair is back – complete with a festive trail, lantern making workshops for children and a host of craft and chutney stalls.

On Saturday, 7th December, 10am - 2pm, Groundwork Northamptonshire will be hosting this Christmas Fair at their Kettering community green space The Green Patch.

Kimberley Lawson, Operations Director at Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “Our wonderful team of volunteers have been busy creating a variety of festive goodies. We have lots of preserves including chutneys and jams, all made using fruits and vegetables grown at Green Patch. No need to book, just turn up and have fun.

“There will be lots to see and do, and this year we have an eco-table, which is chance for people to select from unwanted or unused gifts for a donation – helping presents find good homes this Christmas and helping the environment too.”

Volunteers have been busy over the last few months cooking and making gifts to sell - with all the proceeds going towards running this very special community green space.

Also in attendance at this event will be Anglian Water and the Groundwork Northamptonshire Green Doctors team, who will be on site for energy efficiency advice.

Teas and refreshments will be provided, with lots of cakes on sale too.

This Christmas Fair will be held at Green Patch, Valley Walk, Kettering NN16 0LU.