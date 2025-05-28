Farm Park offering free return visit this May half-term

Visitors to Mini Meadows Farm this May Half Term will get a free return ticket.

Families visiting Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire this May half-term are in for a double treat, as the much-loved attraction has announced a special free return ticket offer for all guests attending during the school holiday.

As part of the farm’s mission to inspire families to spend more time outdoors and reconnect with nature, all visitors during the May half-term will receive a complimentary ticket for a free return visit, valid until Sunday 8th June 2025. Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, this is a chance to enjoy more time with the animals, more adventure in the great outdoors, and more memories made together.

“Mini Meadows Farm has always been about giving families space to explore, connect and come back for more,” said Ben Barraclough, owner of Mini Meadows Farm. “This offer is our way of saying thank you to our wonderful visitors and encouraging them to continue their journey with us. We realise that keeping the children occupied during the school holidays is always a challenge and many families are feeling the lasting effects of the cost of living crisis. Coupled with a variable weather forecast, we want to make sure that every family leaves this half-term knowing that they have had exceptional value for money.”

The offer is perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of the farm’s brand-new attraction, Explorer’s Outpost, a storytelling-led, hands-on exhibit celebrating creepy crawlies and exotic critters from around the world.

This half-term also marks the second full school holiday with the farm’s new £150,000 nature-themed adventure playground open, making now the perfect time for a day out and a guaranteed return.

Families can use their return ticket for a relaxed second visit or to explore areas they might have missed the first time. Whether it’s revisiting the goats, venturing back into the indoor play areas, or simply enjoying a quieter moment in the countryside, the offer is designed with flexibility and fun in mind.

“No matter how many times you visit, there’s always something new to discover, in the last week alone we’ve welcomed a baby alpaca and baby guinea pigs” added Mr.Barraclough.

The free return ticket offer runs from Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June and is included with general admission. Visitors can book tickets online and will then receive a return ticket on entry that can be used for a return visit before 8th June 2025.